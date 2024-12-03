The government has constituted a Joint Task Force (JTF) to identify the perpetrators involved in malicious propaganda against the state.
The Joint Task Force will identify individual groups and organizations involved in creating and spreading fake and misleading news.
The JTF has been constituted consequent upon recent incidents of terrorism and vandalism and a massive malicious campaign to discredit the state in general and security forces in particular.
Multiple domestic and foreign based media platforms are being used to perpetrate concocted, baseless and inciting news implicating State apparatus for committing serious human rights violations.
This campaign is aimed at creating serious law and order situation in the country and foment provincialism and ethnic cleavages for specific political interests.
The JTF shall present its findings within ten days and bring perpetrators to justice at the earliest.