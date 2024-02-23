Govt fulfilled responsibilities according to law: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi visited press gallery here at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

During his visit to the press gallery, the Minister met with the journalists covering the Parliament. Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Solangi said the interim government fulfilled its responsibilities according to the law and constitution.

He said journalist community is the main pillar of democracy and freedom of expression in the country. He said the caretaker government also took measures for the freedom of expression.

The journalists thanked the Minister for visiting press gallery. They also appreciated the role of Murtaza Solangi as caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting.