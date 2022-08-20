Govt issues SRO to reverse ban on imports of luxury items to meet Int’l obligations: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the government has issued an SRO (Statutory Regulatory Order) to reverse the ban on imports of luxury items to meet international obligations.

In his tweets on Saturday, he said the goods struck at the ports will gradually be released with penalty surcharge of up to one hundred percent of assessed value. The Finance Minister said Tariff Policy Board will soon come up with new Regulatory Duty rates that will ensure that our limited foreign exchange is spent on essential items and not on these items that we have unbanned. He said we must live within our means.