(Govt): Kamal pledges promoting sports

Quetta:Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan accompanied by Advisor to Chief Minister for Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Secretary Sports Department, Imran Gichki visited Shutukan Karate Academy Hazara Town, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan said that measures are being adopted at governmental level to promote sports in the province. He added sports activities carry immense importance in healthy society.