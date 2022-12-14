Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said the government is making efforts to revive the economy.

Speaking at the second Pakistan Prosperity Forum here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said we have recently launched operations to check smuggling of foreign currency and other commodities.

The Finance Minister said during the last twenty-four hours our customs department arrested a person in Chaman border who was trying to smuggle one hundred thousand dollars across the border.

Strongly criticizing the policies of previous government, the Finance Minister said there was an unbearable increase in the country’s debt during its tenure.