Govt may arrest me anytime, if it likes: Haleem Adil

May 14, 2020

Karachi:I sit in my office of parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly and my office is just opposite the office of Sindh government adviser Murtaza Wahab. If anybody wants to arrest me he can do that, but the false rumors should be stopped by the Sindh government, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of parliamentary party, talking to media outside Sindh assembly here Thursday.

He said since January 20, 2018, the ruling party PPP has started a drama. He said this is because on January 3, 2018 we had protested against the corruption of the Omni Group. He said we had also protested along with the sugarcane farmers from Hyderabad to Karachi and I was also arrested. He said the PPP is not happy with me, because I had exposed the corrupt face of the PPP leaders and their Omni Group.

Haleem Adil said the PPP leaders want to silence me, but my voice could not be silenced. He offered to make a commission or JIT to probe into mega scandals of corruption so as to expose the real faces of corruption kings and queens. He alleged that Murad Ali Shah is involved in corruption from his head to toe. He said my media trial is for the purpose to silence my voice against these corrupt people. He said the government is alleging that I own some land illegally. He said I hereby challenge Murad Ali Shah to prove that this land in registered on my name. He said they harassed his cousin, who own land in Jamshoro. He said I do not have any land in Jamshoro.

Haleem Adil the rulers of Sindh are hounding him because he has been exposing their corruption for 12 years. he said he is political worker and his voice could not be silenced. He said we will go to the high court against harassment of his cousin. He claimed Murad Ali Shah made his cousin Asif Haider Shah a contractor of Works and Services Department. Similarly, Abid Ali Shah was made head of public service commission, he said. He asked whose front men are Bachal Raopoto, Asif Shah and Saleem Bajari, who own properties from Hyderabad to Karachi to Dubai. He charged that these properties are of Murad Shah made from money of corruption. He claimed that the money of stolen wheat in Sindh is with Bachal Raopoto. He alleged the Sachal Company and Afaq Haider Shah, who is the brother of Asif Haider Shah are involved in mega corruption.

He said even NAB has already issued notice to Murad Ali Shah but he is not presenting him before the NAB. He said Murad Ali Shah was finance minister of Sindh in past and presently this portfolio is with him. He said in Sindh there is no dog bite vaccine and AIDS is spreading fast.

He said people of Sindh are dying from hunger but the rulers of Sindh want more and more corruption money. He said not only shopkeepers but the government should also ensure following SOPs. He said masks should be given to people. He said Sindh government is harassing the traders. He said in Sindh doctors and paramedics are not given masks but the servants of the provincial rulers wear N-95 masks.

He said Rs550billion budget of Sindh health department went disappeared but not even dog bite vaccine was provided to people. He claimed that advisor Murtaza Wahab did mega corruption in horticulture department. He said not only the PPP leaders but even their aunties are wanted to the NAB. He charged that all provincial ministers of Sindh are corrupt and facing NAB cases. He said Murad Ali Shah himself is involved in mega corruption in sugar subsidy. He said sugar mafia was given subsidy of Rs4billion. He said Murad Shah gave a subsidy of Rs2.5billion to captive power sector. He said Zameer Abbasi was recruited illegally. He said the rulers tried to defame the village of Pir Pagara and now they are facing the curses of people.

Leader of the opposition in Sindh assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the SOPs should be implemented in markets but the administration should not harass the traders. He said people should be encouraged to wear masks and shopkeepers should be encouraged to make available sensitizers. He said the Sindh government is trying to catch a lion with the help of a rat. He asked how much land was allotted to Bahria Town and other tycoons. He said if any of our men is involved in corruption the government may arrest him. He said who will make accountable big corruption fish like Muzaffar Tapi, Manzoor Kaka and their lackeys. He said inquiries in mega corruption in Sindh building control authority are in pending. he asked who gave money to Haji Adam Jokhio and Nazim Jokhio.

He said we will support the government steps against coronavirus but the government should also show good governance. He said we appeal to the Sindh high court to look into the matter of harassing our leaders and workers.

