(Govt): Nomination for committee

Quetta:Planning and Development Department has conveyed the nomination of Manzoor Ahmed Sarparah, Director General (M and E), Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan to National Accountability Bureau Islamabad as Member for Prevention Committee on Standardization of Terms and Conditions for Pre-qualification of Contractors, Tender/ Bid Documents/ Contract Agreement and Designs/ Speciation of Building, Project.

It is pertinent to mention that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Islamabad has constituted a Prevention Committee on Standardization of Terms and Conditions for Pre-qualification of Contractors, Tender/ Bid Documents/ Contract Agreement and Designs/ Speciation of Building, Project under Section 33-C of NAO, 1999 wherein Additional Chief Secretary (Dev), Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan, inter-alia, has been made a member / stake holder of the committee to examine the laws in force, and also rules and regulations relating to the practice and procedure of various Ministries, Departments etc. and to recommend amendments in such laws, rules or regulations, in order to eliminate corruption and corrupt practices.