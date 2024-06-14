Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik has said the federal government has extended maximum relief to the poor people in the budget 2024-25 despite limited resources.
Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, the Minister said taxes have not changed, rather a noose has been tightened around non-filers to bring them into the tax net.
Ali Malik said the finance minister, in his budget speech, had stressed the need for reforms in the home-grown economic programme.
Highlighting the key features of the federal budget, the Minister said the jump in the stock market is the result of prudent economic policies introduced by the government.