The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has been briefed on the government’s ambitious plan to develop over 300 kilometers of road infrastructure, with the Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) contract marked as a priority.
During the meeting, the Chairman of the National Highway Authority emphasized the importance of the M-6 project, which is segmented into five sections based on a feasibility report from international consultants. He highlighted those two sections will be developed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to secure necessary investments for the remaining sections, which demand significant funding for their completion.
The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s road network and fostering economic growth through improved connectivity.
The committee was also informed that securing investments for the project remains a priority to ensure timely execution and completion.