Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal today chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects in Islamabad to evaluate the advancement of various China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives, with a primary focus on addressing challenges encountered by Chinese investors.
Minister Iqbal emphasized that resolving these obstacles is a paramount concern for the government. He affirmed the government”s dedication to fostering a secure and favorable climate for Chinese investments, recognizing their significance for collaborative ventures in emerging sectors under CPEC”s second phase.
The minister underscored CPEC”s potential to bolster regional cooperation, envisioning Gwadar Port as a central hub for regional commerce. He also stressed the need to safeguard the interests of local fishermen in Gwadar and advocated for expedited progress on water and power infrastructure projects in the region.