Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is focusing on providing vocational training to the youth through the digital platforms.
Addressing an event here in Islamabad on Monday, he emphasized that investing in developing the skill set of the youth is of paramount importance in our growth strategy.
The Minister for Planning stated that our Five Es, which is a national economic transformation plan, seeks to establish a socio-economic foundation for Pakistan.
Addressing the event, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said the government has come up with a plan to provide technical training to two hundred thousand youth.
He said our goal is to transform IT into a twenty five billion dollar industry in the next five years. He said we are coming up with policies aimed at enabling the youth to contribute to the national development.