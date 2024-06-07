A Chinese company Transsion Holdings has evinced deep interest in investing in manufacturing of mobile phones, electric bikes and modern agriculture and fintech in Pakistan.
The interest was expressed by the founder and Chairman of Transsion Holdings Zhu Zhaojiang during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Shenzhen, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
The Prime Minister asked the Federal Ministers and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China to soon prepare strategy together with Transsion Holdings.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government is ensuring the provision of facilities to foreign investors and businessmen. He invited Transsion Holdings to manufacture goods locally in Pakistan and export them abroad.
He said Pakistan has all kinds of resources and its biggest strength is the young manpower. The Chairman Transsion Holdings informed the Prime Minister that the company has already established a unit in Pakistan for the production of mobile phones, which has provided employment to over five thousand Pakistanis.
He said his company is deeply interested in expanding its investment in mobile phones in Pakistan, which will increase its exports from Pakistan.