Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, emphasized the government’s dedication to press freedom, highlighting its ongoing collaboration with stakeholders to advance responsible and professional journalism.
In a Sunday statement, Tarar extended congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors. The new leadership includes President Kazim Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, and Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat.
The Minister expressed optimism that the new CPNE leadership will contribute positively to protecting journalists” rights, promoting professional standards, and safeguarding national interests.
Tarar assured that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is actively engaging with journalist organizations and pledges full support to address their challenges.