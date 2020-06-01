Govt reduces prices of POL products up to Rs56.89 litre during lockdown: Gill

June 1, 2020

Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill says the government has reduced prices of petroleum products up to 56.89 rupees per litre on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the lockdown. In a tweet on Monday, he said petrol prices have been slashed by 37 rupees per litre, high speed diesel 42 rupees, kerosene oil 57 rupees, and light diesel 39 rupees during the last two months. He said this is called public service.

