Govt rejects Ejaz, Khadija’s request for B-Class jail facility

LAHORE:The Punjab home department on Tuesday rejected the requests of jailed PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry and PTI supporter Khadija Shah for the provision of B Class facility in jail.

The department said since nature of their crimes was a serious one, both of them could not be given B Class in jail. The duo is presently in jail on account of their alleged roles in incidents of violence on May 9. Both of them had been taken into custody following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in connection with a corruption case, the country saw violent protests targeting sensitive state and military installations.