QUETTA:However, Abdul Ghaffar (BSS/BS-18/US/Act), services at the disposal of Chief Minister’s Secretariat, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Harnai against an existing vacancy. Muhammad Tariq (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Coastal Development and Fisheries Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Ziarat against an existing vacancy. Jala-Ud-Din Khan (BCS/BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Gidar,

Shaheed Sikandarabad, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Jaffarabad against an existing vacancy. Najeebullah (BCS/BS-17), Section Officer, Science and Information Technology Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Naseerabad against an existing vacancy while Muhammad Ayub Bangulzai (BSS/BS-18/US/Act:), services at the disposal of Chief Minister’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Sibbi against an existing vacancy, says a notification issued by Service and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan.