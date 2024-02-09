Govt reviews media, public’s concerns about late processing of election results

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior has said the media and public concerns about the late processing of the election results to the respective Returning Officers (ROs) have been reviewed.

In a statement on Friday, it said this has been attributed to the lack of communication which was result of precautions taken to ensure foolproof security situation.

It said the protocols, in ensuring safe custody of both personnel and ballots, are elaborate which consumed significant time. It said the situation is now satisfactory and results are expected to be flowing in continuously.