A notification issued by Government of Balochistan, Finance Department here on Monday says, “In relaxation to provision of Note 4 below Rule-217 of the Federal Treasury Rules, Vol-I, sanction is hereby accorded to the drawal and disbursement of Pay, Allowances and Pensions on 10th November, 2020 for the month of November, 2020, ordinarily payable on 1st December, 2020 in favour of Hindu Government Servants / Pensioners throughout the Province on the eve of “DIWALI”.