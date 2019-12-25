National

Govt sets up endowment fund with Rs1b to facilitate deserving patients: CM GB

December 25, 2019

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says Provincial Government has set up an endowment fund with one billion rupees to facilitate deserving patients.

This he said while talking to representatives of leading hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi at a meeting in Islamabad.

The representatives of PIMS, Al Shifa international, Heart International Hospital, Policlinic and others hailed establishment of endowment fund.

They assured Chief Minister to cooperate with Government for treatment of deserving patients under endowment fund.

Source: Radio Pakistan

