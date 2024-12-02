Altaf Shakoor, Chairman of Pasban Democratic Party (PDP), today urged the government to adopt the concept of smart cities in Sindh, emphasizing that modern technology enables the swift development of both major and secondary cities and towns.
In a statement, Mr Shakoor highlighted the significant advantages smart cities offer, such as improved transportation, better traffic management, and efficient public services that conserve resources like water and electricity.
Shakoor pointed out that smart cities can enhance air quality through energy-efficient buildings, use renewable energy sources, and provide affordable high-speed internet access and public Wi-Fi. The technology also allows for predictive maintenance of infrastructure, creating opportunities for business, reducing crime rates, and ensuring equitable access to resources.
He emphasized the importance of focusing not only on major urban centers but also on developing second-tier cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, and Mirpurkhas. These cities, with their unique socio-economic and political cultures, offer investment opportunities and can ease the pressure on larger cities by promoting local development.
Shakoor noted the stark contrast in the infrastructure of Sindh’s second-tier cities compared to those in Punjab. He called for special funding from both provincial and federal governments to accelerate the development of these cities. He specifically mentioned the urgent need to complete projects like the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway and enhance tourism facilities in the Gorakh Hills.