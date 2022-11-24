Govt steers country out of risk to default: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Thursday said coalition government has steered the country out of the risk to default.

Talking to a private television channel, he said all the payments will be made on time. To a question, he said PTI chief is trying to return into power by adopting unethical and irresponsible ways. He hoped that the country will overcome all the difficulties in a short span of time. The Finance Minister said that government is ready for unconditional dialogue with PTI.