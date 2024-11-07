Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Muhammad Asif for winning the International Billiards and World Snooker Federation (IBSF) Championship, held in Doha.
In his felicitation message, the Prime Minister said Muhammad Asif made the entire nation proud by winning the international championship for the third time. He said the family and coach of Muhammad Asif also deserve congratulations for this victory.
He said Muhammad Asif deserves appreciation for working day and night to win the world championship. He said the talented youth of Pakistan are highlighting the country’s name in the fields of sports.
The Prime Minister said the government is making all possible efforts to provide international standard facilities to the players.
He said provision of quality preparation facilities to athletes for international competitions is the topmost priority of the government.