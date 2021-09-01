Govt striving to put Pakistan on road to speedy economic recovery: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: The government is striving to put Pakistan on the road to a speedy economic recovery and the role of overseas Pakistanis in achieving that goal is of paramount importance.

According to a Radio report, this was stated by Pakistan High Commissioner designate to Canada Ameer Khurram Rathore while talking to a public E-Katchehry arranged by the Pakistan High Commission Ottawa and the Consulate Generals of Pakistan in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

During the session, various issues including promotion of bilateral commerce and trade, NICOP related problems, civil status documents, the support of Pakistan for managing anti-dumping issues at the WTO level and other issues were discussed.