Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says provincial government is striving to resolve public issues on priority basis.
She was talking to twenty-two member UN delegation led by Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Muhammad Yahya in Lahore today.
Maryam Nawaz said improvement and reforms in every sector is among government’s top priorities.
She said with the collaboration of UN agencies, we will achieve the target of building one hundred thousand houses.
She said provincial government is creating a tax-free garment city in Punjab where women will receive six months of free training and scholarships.