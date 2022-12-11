Govt striving to stabilize economy: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday the country will be back on the path of progress and development within a few months due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Addressing a workers convention in Sialkot, the Minister said that we are striving to stabilize the national economy since we came into power. He said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is taking practical steps to control inflation and high electricity bills. The Minister regretted that during the previous era, the media was massively used to defame the opposition and false cases were registered against PML-N leaders.