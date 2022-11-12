Govt supports NGOs to improve environment: Sindh Governor

KARACHI:Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the government would do its best to help non-governmental organizations working to improve environmental conditions in increasing in tree cover. The Sindh governor expressed his resolve to this effect on behalf of the government as he met a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH). The delegation was led by NFEH President Naeem Qureshi.

Delegation includes Secretary General NFEH Ruqiya Naeem, Vice President Engr. Nadeem Ashraf, Information Secretary Mustafa Tahir and Advisors Imran Taj and Mussadiq Aziz. The meeting took into consideration issues related to the drives underway to lessen environmental pollution and increase the tree cover in Sindh. The Governor told the delegation that after health and education environmental protection was the third most important area of concern for him.

He acknowledged that an increase in tree plantation would go a long way to keep the environment clean and free of pollution. Tessori assured that the Governor House would support awareness programmers on environmental issues, start tree plantation campaign in the city and support corporate sector for CSR activities. He stressed on the awareness and prevention of fire safety in all commercial and residential buildings.

The NFEH President briefed the Governor about the efforts of his NGOs to increase tree plantation and raise public awareness about environment-related issues. He said the NFEH had been constantly collaborating with the Ministry of Climate Change, the Karachi Commissioner office, the Sindh government’s Forest Department, many other public and private sector organizations to increase tree cover in Karachi and other main cities.

He said NFEH was organizing various activities to improve environment, CSR, fire safety, and energy sector since 1999, adding more than 300 events and plantation campaigns had been organized so far. Qureshi said the NFEH required constant patronage of the government to continue its activities to improve the environmental conditions in the country.