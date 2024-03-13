Govt taking concrete measures to control hoarding: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari says government is taking concrete measures to control hoarding, and strict action will be taken against hoarders.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said complete monitoring and inspection have been started to control price hikes. She said that over one thousand price magistrates have been deputed to control price hikes and hoarding.

She warned that action will be taken against shopkeepers for not displaying rate lists. Azma Bukhari said that the incumbent government is delivering Ramzan Naghban Relief Package at the doorstep of deserving people.