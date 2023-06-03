Govt taking prudent initiatives for ease of doing business: Dar

Islamabad, June 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar says the government is taking prudent initiatives for ease of doing business and economic growth of the country. Talking to a business delegation in Islamabad, he assured all kind of support and cooperation from the government needed by the business community in order to expand business and investment in the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk