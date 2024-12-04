Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Khawaja Fatima has said the government is taking steps for digital public infrastructure to improve the governance.
Addressing a ceremony here in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said the digitization will help to interlink the entire data through data exchange layers and improve the working efficiency of government institutions and eliminate red tapism.
She said the initiative will bring revolutionary changes in every sector of society including health, education, agriculture and information technology.
The Minister of State said the national digitization process will focus on economy, governance and society. She urged the youth to come forward and play their proactive role in the country’s progress.