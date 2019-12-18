Home » General, Official News
Govt taking steps to make institutions strong: Punjab Governor
December 18, 2019
Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that government is taking solid steps to make institutions strong.
He said this during a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla at Governor House Lahore.
He said opposition should stand with government regarding legislation for betterment of people.
He said that everybody can come forward to make country strong.
Source: Radio Pakistan
