Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, today emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting the Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan.
Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of a new multipurpose building at Information Technology University in Lahore, Iqbal highlighted the importance of innovation in the modern world.
He stressed that innovation is crucial for survival and progress, especially in a rapidly changing global environment. Iqbal urged the youth to adopt creative and unconventional thinking, advising them to think “out of the box” to advance in their respective fields.
Iqbal expressed confidence that the new IT university building would offer significant support to students, ensuring they have the necessary resources for success in the IT industry.