Govt taking steps to remove sense of deprivation of tribal people: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah says government is taking solid steps to remove sense of deprivation of tribal people.

He was talking to a delegation of Tehsil Bara of district Khyber in Peshawar today. He said special programs have been launched for the youth of tribal districts by empowering special technical training for creating job opportunities.

The delegation apprised Caretaker Chief Minister about various problems including health, education, electricity, clean drinking water of district Khyber.