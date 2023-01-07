Govt to complete terms of IMF programme: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said he had expressed his government’s resolve to complete the terms of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) programme, in a telephonic conversation with the IMF’s Managing Director Ms Kristalina Georgieva on Friday.

“In a phone call with Managing Director [Kristalina Georgieva] of the IMF yesterday, I told her about the government’s resolve to complete the terms of IMF’s program,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said on Twitter on Saturday. He said, “I also explained Pakistan’s economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods. IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon.”