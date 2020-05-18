Govt to contribute Rs4 to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund: Prime Minister
Islamabad, May 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people who have been laid off due to the lockdown. The Prime Minister said Ehsaas data and transparency rules will apply on the payments to be made to the labourers.
