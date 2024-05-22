﻿Govt to enhance production of petroleum products: Musadik

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik has said the government has come up with multiple policies to enhance indigenous production of petroleum products including gas and crude oil.

Addressing an energy symposium here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said we have put out blocks for bidding. He said the government is trying to attract global players in the exploration activities.

The Minister for Petroleum said Pakistan is open for business and is committed to completely digitize the regulatory process in order to make it more transparent.

He said Pakistan is also pushing for TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project saying it will provide less expensive gas.