Govt to ensure all kind of assistance to flood victims: NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that 230 High Speed Coaches of international standard will soon be inducted into the fleet of Pakistan Railways to provide better traveling services to the passengers. Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar told the house during question hour that procurement of 820 high capacity wagons is also at an advanced stage.

She said Pakistan Railways is trying its utmost to improve the punctuality of trains. She said a policy for transfer of technology is being pursued with the collaboration of China for indigenization of Railway Rolling Stock in Pakistan Railways facilities. Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahida Rehmani informed the house that FIA has started an investigation into the theft of three metric ton of brass and copper in Pakistan Steel Mills.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro said that public complaints regarding shortage of medicines are being addressed. She said medical camps have been established in the flood affected areas to provide timely treatment to the flood victims. Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Ahmad Raza Maneka told the house that import of high yielding dairy and beef animals has been allowed to maintain the demand and supply of both milk and meat in the wake of devastating floods.

He said a flood relief mission has been launched in the flood affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh to improve health and nutrition of animals. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assured the government will fulfill its responsibility vis-à-vis provision of assistance and compensation to the flood-affected people. Responding to the points of Ghous Bux Khan Mahar of GDA in the National Assembly, he said it is joint responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments to provide relief to the flood affected people without any discrimination.

He said despite limited resources, we have provided cash assistance to the flood affected people. In addition, Kissan package has also been given to the farmers of affected areas. Taking the floor, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said resources will be distributed in the flood-affected areas without any discrimination. She said we feel the pain and sufferings of the affected population.

She said at a time when millions of people are affected by the floods, there is no rationale behind the long march of PTI. She regretted that the PTI Chairman is doing the politics of division. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on December 01 at 05:00 pm.