Govt to execute Rs120 billion in Ehsaas Rashan program: Sania

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar has assured to execute 120 billion rupees Ehsaas Rashan program in the most transparent manner in order to address the woes of low-income families.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said under this program twenty million families will be provided with flour, pulses and ghee on subsidized rates for the next six month. The Special Assistant said that at present registration process for the households and grocery stores is underway which will continue till 10th of next month. She said 8171 SMS service has also been activated for the registration.

