Govt to extend all possible cooperation for GB’s development: Ahsan Iqbal

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the government will extend all possible cooperation for development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He said this while talking to the Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, who called on him here in Islamabad on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to Development of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Governor appealed the Federal Minister to provide funds for Public Sector Development Projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.