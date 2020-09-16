(Govt): Transfers and postings

Quetta:Saqib Zaib Kasi (BSS/BS-18/US/Act), Under Secretary, Under Secretary, Planning and Development Department has been transferred and posted as Acting Deputy Secretary, Livestock and Dairy Development Department against an existing vacancy.

However, the services of Yehya Khan Panezai (BSS/BS-17) are placed at the disposal of Planning and Development Department, who has been posted as Section Officer, Planning and Development Department vice Saqib Zaib Kasi, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan.

It is pertinent to Services and General Administration Department had earlier placed the services of Yehya Khan Panezai at the disposal of Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan for dealing the affairs of Strategic Planning Reforms Cell (SPRC) in view of his vast expertise in the relevant field.