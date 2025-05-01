The federal government has initiated a series of transformative industrial projects-ranging from ewaste recycling to smart manufacturing and meat export infrastructure-following a highlevel meeting chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed a sixpoint agenda that aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision for modernizing Pakistan’s economy through technology, environmental sustainability, and regional development. A key highlight was TUSDEC’s strategy for launching an Electronic Waste (EWaste) Metal Recycling facility in Gujranwala, aimed at reducing pollution and improving environmental management through the separation of ferrous and nonferrous metals.
In parallel, proposals were presented to test water quality without bore wells, indicating a shift toward safer and more sustainable water sourcing methods.
Haroon Akhtar Khan also emphasized the urgent need to adopt robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture, textile, and auto parts manufacturing. He reiterated that the implementation of these technologies is essential for Pakistan to remain competitive and align with global industrial trends.
The meeting further explored the establishment of technical skill institutes in Balochistan and GilgitBaltistan to build local capacity and generate employment. Complementing this, recommendations were made to develop fish processing, packaging, and storage facilities in the same regions to support regional economic growth.
The expansion of Pakistan’s meat industry was also discussed, with a focus on building modern slaughterhouses and cold chain systems. These initiatives are expected to significantly improve meat processing standards and support future exports.
In a forwardlooking move, the participants also addressed the need to empower women in the industrial workforce by increasing their participation in key economic activities.
Before concluding the session, Haroon Akhtar Khan issued a directive to TUSDEC for timely implementation of the proposals. ‘I want results in the upcoming meeting,’ he stated, underscoring the urgency for measurable outcomes.
The meeting concluded with a renewed call for coordinated action and systematic followup to translate these proposals into tangible impact.