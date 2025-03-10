The government is committed to strengthening Pakistan’s insurance sector, recognizing its potential for private sector investment, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has affirmed.
During a meeting with chief executive officers of leading insurance companies in Islamabad today, the minister emphasized the need to expand lending beyond the banking sector. He urged the insurance industry to innovate, enhance productivity, and contribute to economic growth.
The discussion centered on the sector’s role in the national economy, including its impact on the health system, Pakistan Investment Bonds, capital markets, and long-term investment opportunities.
Industry leaders presented key proposals to facilitate growth, focusing on taxation and policy measures. The finance minister assured them that the government would carefully evaluate these recommendations.
A team at the Federal Board of Revenue is currently reviewing proposals from different sectors, assessing their economic impact. The process aims to develop practical policy interventions to support the insurance industry and other critical sectors.