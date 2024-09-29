The government is pursuing zero tolerance policy towards smuggling, hoarding, power and gas pilferage.
According to a report on Sunday, the measures under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, effective from September last year, have resulted in scores of arrests and recoveries of billions of rupees.
During anti-smuggling operations, smuggling of overall 13,089 metric ton fertilizer and its illegal movement was foiled.
Preventing the smuggling of essential items, authorities seized 35,124 metric tons of sugar and 3,552 metric tons wheat and flour. To control the black market of Textile, 154,022 rolls of cloth were seized.
Seventeen million liter Iranian oil was also seized during the crackdown against smuggling, which stabilized the fuel market. During operations against gas theft, law enforcement agencies disconnected over three thousand domestic gas connections.
These initiatives by the government in collaboration with the SIFC reflect the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting Pakistan’s economy.