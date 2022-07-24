Govt will not compromise on constitution, democracy: Marriyum 

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Supreme Court should constitute a full-bench of the apex court to hear the case pertaining to Punjab chief minister’s election. In a statement on Sunday, she said the full court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association’s review petition and other related applications simultaneously. The Minister said that justice in important national, political, and constitutional matters should not only be done but seen to be done.

She said the instability created by Imran Khan has once again brought the national economy to the brink of bankruptcy. She said people are paying the price of Imran Khan’s economic destruction in the form of inflation, unemployment, and poverty. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan wants to avoid accountability, hide his corruption, and come to power through backdoor. She said now this war is against the fascism of arrogant and anti-constitutional Imran Khan. She said we will not let the people and the institutions of Pakistan become slaves to the wishes of Imran Khan.

She said nobody will be allowed to bankrupt democratic and constitutional system in Pakistan. She further said ideology and approach of Imran Khan and his followers have become termite for the state system of Pakistan. The Minister expressed the resolve to not compromise the constitution, democracy and people’s right to rule. She also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce its much delayed verdict regarding PTI’s foreign funding case.

