Govt. working for ease of doing business to improve economy: Seemee Ezdi

Islamabad, February 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Seemee Ezdi, Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change said that the current government was taking many initiatives to promote the ease of doing business in order to facilitate business activities and improve the economy. She said this while addressing the business community during her visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). She briefed the business community about the initiatives of the government to improve climate change and promote a healthy environment in the country.

Seemee Ezdi said that the business community was making useful contributions towards the economic development of the country and the government would take all possible measures to facilitate them in promoting trade and exports. She appreciated the efforts of ICCI for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region and assured cooperation and support of the government for the realization of this important project.

She said that the business community should plant maximum trees in the spring season to promote a healthy environment and mission of green Pakistan. She stressed the use of euro 5 and euro 6 engine vehicles to reduce traffic pollution in the city. The issues related to the plastic bags, establishment of an auto city in Islamabad, waste management and sewerage treatment plants were also discussed during the meeting to promote a healthy environment in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the visiting guest about the initiatives being taken by the local industry to reduce industrial emissions and improve local climate. He stressed that the government should cooperate with the local industry in introducing the latest technology to promote environmentally friendly industrial activities. He said that ICCI has been making efforts since long for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region to accommodate SMEs and big industrial units and stressed that the government should extend full support to this project to attract more investment and employment generation in the region.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI informed the visiting guests about the go green drive of ICCI to promote tree plantation and assured that the business community would plant more trees in markets and industrial areas to promote clean and green Islamabad.

Baser Daud former President ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik and Khalid Chaudhry former Senior Vice Presidents, Ch. Nadeem ud Din, Ashfaq Chatha, Akhundzada Naeem Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Ms. Parveen Khan, Akbar Siddique Chughtai and others highlighted various issues of the business community and sought the cooperation of the visiting guest to address them. They also shared useful proposals to promote a clean and green environment in the region.

