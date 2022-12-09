Govt working on priority basis to rehabilitate flood victims: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the people to support the government which is working on priority basis to rehabilitate the flood victims.

In a tweet on Friday, he said winter season has added to the miseries of flood hit people and providing shelter to them has become a huge challenge. The Prime Minister said we must not leave our sisters, brothers, children and elders alone in this difficult time. He thanked Menzies Aviation Group and SPARS Group for their donation of 100 houses for the victims in Tank.