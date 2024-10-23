The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Wednesday that the government is working to enhance competitiveness of businesses and ensure their access to finance to bolster the exports.
Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz told the House during question that there are no restrictions on industries regarding the import of raw materials. He said inflation has come down to 6.9 percent due to the efforts of the government.
Parliamentary Secretary Gul Asghar Khan told the House that the final bidding for privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) will be held on the 30th October. He said the five year privatization program envisages privatization of twenty-four entities.
He said ten state owned enterprises will be privatized in the first phase. Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Wajiha Qamar told the House that Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-4 will be completed by next year. She said there is no issue of funds for this important project.
She mentioned that thirty billion rupees, included in the PSDF 2024-25, have been allocated to the Ministry of Water Resources for the project. Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz said the government is taking serious steps to check tax fraud.
He said apart from legislative measures, capacity building of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is being carried out in terms of both technology and human resource. The National Assembly on Wednesday also passed the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Amendment Bill 2024. It was moved by Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz.
The National Assembly session which was earlier adjourned to meet tomorrow (Thursday) at 11:00 am will now be held on Friday at 11:00 am.