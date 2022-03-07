Govt’s economic policies focusing on poor, middle class: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said that tabling a bill for creation of South Punjab is a step forward towards the fulfilment of PTI’s promise with the people of the area.

Talking in a Radio Pakistan’s program, he said this would be landmark legislation and led to open new doors of development and improved administration in Punjab. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan feels the pain of poor men and has initiated several commendable steps for provision of relief to them.

He said poor and middle-class segments of the country are focus of the government’s economic policy. He said the opposition does not have the required strength for no-confidence motion and the government will complete its mandated tenure without any hurdle.