Govt’s policy of zero tolerance to eliminate corruption from system: Sarwar

December 22, 2019

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government has adopted the policy of zero tolerance to eliminate the scourge of corruption from the system.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Lahore, he said India has fought three wars with Pakistan but it failed to achieve anything.

He said Pakistan will give a tit-for-tat response in case of any aggression from India.

He said that anti-Muslim legislation is being carried out in India.

Source: Radio Pakistan

