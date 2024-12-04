Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said country’s economy has stabilized due to prudent steps of the government.
In a televised statement, he said country’s remittances have reached 8.8 billion dollars, interest rate is at 15% and foreign exchange reserves are over 11 billion dollars. The Information Minister said that the inflation rate has come down to 4.8 percent which is a proof of improvement in economy.
Regretting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politics of fake narrative, he said there is not a single video evidence in which any law enforcement officer or personnel can be seen directly firing upon protestors.
He said PTI’s protest was not a peaceful one and the protestors were equipped with modern weapons. Attaullah Tarar said PTI is doing politics of corpses to hide their failed protest.