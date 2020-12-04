Graana.com Partners to Host Cycling Sunday, Promoting Eco-friendly Activities in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Graana.com, in collaboration with Urban Innovation and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) partners with Islamabad Cycling Association, ITP, Tobacco Smoke-free Islamabad, Urban Platform, MTB Islamabad, Prime Minister’s Tiger Force, and Critical Mass Islamabad, to host ‘Cycling Sunday’.

The recreational event will be held on December 6, starting at 12 p.m. (noon), with all the SOPs in check.

It is aimed at transforming the Federal Capital into a bicycle-friendly city with better cycling infrastructure, including dedicated cycling lanes and parking spaces and promoting eco-friendly activities in the federal capital.

Apart from leisure cycling, the hosts have organized multiple racing competitions for kids, teenagers, and adults to participate in. The racing contest will start from Jinnah Avenue, and finish at D-Chowk.

The winners of each race will be awarded certificates. Moreover, certificates of participation will also be distributed amongst the contestants. The residents of Islamabad and nearby places are invited to participate in the event.

To further accommodate those who want to participate, the authorities have arranged bicycle registrations.

In case of registration, please contact:

EXO – 0305 5050906

Aero Cycling – 0313 2925478

Riders Zone – 0311 7756982

Venue: Jinnah Avenue (Opposite Graana HQ, Beverly Centre) to D-Chowk

Time: 12 pm – 3 pm

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/813799959468124/

